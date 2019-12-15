Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP takes out march against Rahul's Savarkar barb in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:57 IST
BJP takes out march against Rahul's Savarkar barb in Mumbai
BJP Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai unit of the BJP on Sunday took out a march on Sunday to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on Hindutva icon V D Savarkar. Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology over his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologize for speaking the truth.

Many BJP leaders, including city unit BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, joined the march which began from the western suburb of Borivali at 4 pm. The march will culminate at Shivaji Park in Dadar, a distance of 25 kms.

BJP MPs Gopal Shetty and Manoj Kotak, Borivali MLA Sunil Rane and scores of the party workers are also participating in the march. They raised slogans criticizing Gandhi and hailing Savarkar.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters at the BJP office here that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress had also hailed the legacy of Savarkar. "Indira Gandhi's government had issued a commemorative stamp on Savarkar in 1970. Gandhi had even donated Rs 11000 from her personal account to Savarkar Trust. She had also asked the Films Division to produce a documentary film on Savarkar which she personally cleared in 1983," he said.

The former Union minister also cited a letter of Gandhi in 1980 commemorating the birth centenary celebrations of Savarkar. "Gandhi had described Savarkar as a remarkable son of India and said his daring defiance of the British government has it's own important place in the annals of our freedom movement," Hussain claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

It's all a lie, case of local politics: Praveen Kumar on allegation of assault

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Monday said allegations of assault against him were an attempt to tarnish his image and driven by local politics. The 33-year-old was accused of assault by a factory owner in Meerut. The incident allegedl...

India's weak household consumption to curb economic growth: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said that Indias weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. Moodys has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the...

MANUUstudents protest against police action at Jamia Millia

Students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Internet services to remain suspended till Tuesday in 10 districts of Assam

The suspension of internet services, which was enforced in 10 districts of Assam amid major protests across the state over the amended citizenship law, was on Monday extended for another 24 hours. According to officials, internet services w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019