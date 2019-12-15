Left Menu
BJP blames AAP for violence during anti-CAA stir; MLA Amanatullah denies he was at protest site

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Sunday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the violence in south Delhi area during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded that it stop "provoking people", but the AAP denied it. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".

"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi. However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Tiwari, denied the accusations.

"Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses, which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters. BJP leader Kapil Mishra likened the violence to the Godhra attacks and accused the AAP government of being behind it. He also said that the violence was not less than a terror attack.

"This is a terrorist attack. Setting afire a bus which has a CNG cylinder means that there was a conspiracy for a big blast. What do you call this if not a terrorist attack? This fire was started by Amanatullah Khan. They are readying to repeat Godhra incident in Delhi," he said.

