Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong wanted J-K to remain in turmoil for its vested interests: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:35 IST
Cong wanted J-K to remain in turmoil for its vested interests: BJP
BJP Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for opposing the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status and said his party along with "Kashmir-centric parties" wanted it to remain in turmoil for its vested interests. It also accused the Congress of conspiring with "break-India" elements to stoke communal riots in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said, "dissent is valid but not violence that too intended to divide the country".

The party was reacting to the statement of Azad, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accusing the BJP-led central government of being responsible for the "death of expectations" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 and downgrading the status of the erstwhile state. "The Congress like the other Kashmir-centric parties wanted J and K to remain in turmoil so that they could continue to loot the state exchequer and the J and K Bank for personal benefits at the cost of ordinary citizens," BJP spokesperson Brig (retd) Anil Gupta said.

"The Congress was a party to the 'death of aspirations' of the people of Jammu and Ladakh and wanted the status quo to continue as part of its appeasement policy nation-wide," he added. Talking at 'Agenda Aaj Tak', Azad brushed aside charges by the BJP that opposition parties are fuelling protests against the new law in the country and also said the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has "seen the death" of wishes of people of the state and now what would one expect from the people who are "dead" now.

Gupta said, "Despite its best efforts the Congress failed to set Assam on fire but is determined to stoke communal riots in the country as is evident from the Jamia episode in Delhi and communally sensitive states like UP, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal." "The protest against the CAA launched by Congress by creating fear among the Muslims is highly unjustified. It has been clarified time and again by the prime minister and the home minister that the Act is related to granting citizenship and does not affect the existing citizens of India and is not against any particular religious community.

"Yet, Congress is provoking the Muslims on the pretext that their citizenship in India is in danger. Nothing can be farther from the truth but the break-India elements have succeeded in their design of creating a communal rift leading to riots, arson, loot, and vandalism," he said. After failing to defeat the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, Gupta claimed, the Congress decided to take to the streets burning and vandalizing public and private property and even attacking the police parties with petrol bombs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Goons were called in during Seelampur protest: AAP MLA

Some goons were called in to disrupt the entire atmosphere, said Seelampur AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan said on Tuesday. Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere was disrupted. All markets have been shut down. Goons were...

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...

Trump administration refrains from endorsing U.S. Senate measure on Armenian Genocide

The Trump administration on Tuesday refrained from endorsing a resolution passed by the U.S. Senate recognizing as genocide the mass killings of Armenians a century ago, saying it continued to see them as mass atrocities. The position taken...

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019