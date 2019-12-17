Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clothes don't determine views: Mamata hits back at Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:56 IST
Clothes don't determine views: Mamata hits back at Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said a person's political views cannot be ascertained by his or her clothes, hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that those indulging in violence over the citizenship law could be identified by their attires. Alleging that the BJP government has failed to provide "roti, kapda aur makaan" to the people, she claimed that it is trying to snatch the rights of 10 lakh people via the NRC and amended Citizenship Act.

"The country is burning and they are talking about clothes.... Miscreants and commoners cannot be differentiated on the basis of attire or food habits. Clothes do not determine a person's political views," the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a protest rally - her second one since Monday. Her comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Jharkhand rally on Sunday said, "People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV... They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing." Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act has been raging in several states of the country including West Bengal for the past few days. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different areas of the state.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre stopped long distance railway services in West Bengal over "one or two minor incidents" of violence. "We have arrested more than 600 people (for creating trouble). I would request the railways and the central government to resume services," the chief minister said.

The arson and vandalism could be the handiwork of the BJP also, she said and urged the people not to fall prey to any provocation. "Violence and arson will not be tolerated; police will take action against the culprits. These violent protests are undermining the very purpose of the protest," she said.

Blaming the Modi government for the country's worsening economic situation, she claimed that it has failed to provide the basic needs of a person like "roti, kapda aur makaan" but is planning to declare legal citizens as illegal immigrants. Alleging that the BJP is trying to provide citizenship to 10,000 people and snatch the rights of nearly 10 lakh people through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the amended Citizenship Act, the TMC chief said she will not allow implementation of any of the two in West Bengal.

"You (BJP) are saying you will provide citizenship to those who have come to this country till December 14, 2014. What will happen to those who are already citizens?" Banerjee said.

Questioning why do people need to produce their proof of citizenship even after 73 years of independence, Banerjee said many people do not have birth certificates as there was no institutional delivery years ago. Alleging that the BJP was instigating trouble in the country, she said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in a hurry in Parliament.

"They did not obey the Constitution while passing the Bill. They did not even inform MPs about the date of passing the Bill. So many MPs were not present in the Lok Sabha. But we were prepared for the Rajya Sabha. All our MPs attended," the chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019