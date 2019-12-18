Maharashtra: Fadnavis attends meeting consisting BJP MLAs over farmers' plight, CAA
Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attended a meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders over various issues including farmers' plight and Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attended a meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and other leaders over various issues including farmers' plight and Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Attended a meeting with Maharashtra BJP MLAs, MLCs on various issues at Nagpur with V. Satish, state president Chandrakantdada Patil, LoP in Council Pravin Darekar, chief whip Ashish Shelar and other leaders," Fadnavis tweeted.
"We discussed at length on farmers plight, need of immediate assistance from government, other organisational issues and informative discussion on Citizenship Amendment Act. #ISupportCAA," he added. The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navy drives away suspicious Chinese vessel from Indian waters
Indian attack is fantastic but spinners tend to struggle in Australia: Ponting
Indian techie helps NASA find Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on Moon
Angry mob besieges Pak newspaper offices for terming London Bride attacker "man of Pakistani origin"
Pakistani cleric threatens Sikh pilgrims from visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara