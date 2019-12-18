Heated debate in MP House over scholarships;minister pulled up

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday over scholarship schemes for students, with the opposition BJP accusing the ruling Congress of trying to discontinue them. The issues like "unavailability" of Urea for farmers and the state government's "failure" to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh also found echo.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marched some 300 metres from the Birla temple to the state Assembly wearing yellow-coloured aprons while raising the farmers' issues. The aprons bore slogans like 'farmers not getting Urea due to black-marketing' and that 'the farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers was not waived by the ruling Congress despite a poll promise'.

In the House, a heated exchange took place between MLAs of the BJP and the Congress during Question Hour. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati pulled up Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar for "breaking decorum of the House" by making gestures with one of his hands at the Opposition benches.

"I warn you that your behaviour with such language and gestures would not be tolerated henceforth," Prajapati said, adding that assembly affairs minister should look into Tomar's conduct. "Why did you get up and start speaking in language and gestures that are against the conduct of the House when I was standing," Prajapati asked Tomar.

During the debate, Tomar rose from his seat and pointing a hand at the Opposition benches said people of his constituency were bothering him over the "false" promise given by the previous government over waiving the power dues. A question on scholarship schemes for meritorious students was raised by BJP MLA and former CM Chouhan.

Citing growing complaints from students, Chouhan said the Congress-led state government was moving towards abolishing such scholarship schemes. Chief Minister Kamal Nath assured the House that the schemes will continue..

