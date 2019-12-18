BJP MLA rues officials not paying heed to him

BJP MLA Nand Kumar Gurjar claimed on Wednesday that officials are openly charging commission and not paying any heed to him in his constituency of Loni in Ghaziabad. The BJP MLA, who had on Tuesday tried to raise the issue of official apathy and found support from both the Opposition and ruling party MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, said "cases are lodged against" him when he raises such issues.

"How will the dream of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath become a reality under such a situation? I am very disturbed," he said in the state Assembly on Wednesday. "The officials had never dared to arrest me during the government of other political parties as they have done this time. An impartial inquiry needs to be ordered into this issue. I am a disciplined worker of the BJP," Gurjar said.

"There are only 2 to 3 per cent officials who are honest. An inquiry needs to be done into their properties. How are NGOs being run in the names of their wives," he asked, amid thumping of desks by both ruling and opposition members with shouts of "shame-shame." BJP sources said the MLA was called by the chief minister for a meeting after Tuesday's incident.

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced the adjournment of the Assembly for the day after the speaker refused to let the BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. "Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad (long live the unity of MLAs)," chanted legislators when the House reassembled after a brief adjournment over the issue during the Zero Hour. Amid the din, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit announced the adjournment of the House for the entire day.

There had been three brief adjournments earlier as Gurjar tried to raise the matter of alleged high-handedness by a Ghaziabad food inspector with whom his representatives had reportedly had a quarrel on November 27. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and others were seen trying to calm Gurjar down during the periods of adjournment.

Earlier, the Speaker observed that he was trying to understand the issue and said it would be resolved. Senior members Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Independent), Aradhana Misra alias Mona (Congress) and Lalji Verma (BSP) said it was perhaps for the first time that the House had been adjourned for the day because of a ruling party MLA.

Even after the Speaker called it a day, some members from both sides kept occupying their seats. Hriday Narayan Dikshit said the matter would be resolved to which leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhari remarked that unless the views of the MLA are heard in the House, it would be difficult to find a solution.

Chaudhari said that the MLA has been humiliated. The MLAs who kept sitting in the House even after it was adjourned for the day were called by Dixit around 7 pm and assured of a solution after which they departed.

Earlier this month, Gurjar's representative was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly manhandling the food inspector at the MLA's office. Gurjar levelled allegations of corruption against the food inspector after the arrest.

The Loni MLA is also an accused in the case and been served a show cause notice by the party over it. "A lobby of the BJP is active against me and they are hatching a conspiracy to tarnish my reputation. They provoked the food inspector into lodging an FIR against me," the MLA had then alleged.

