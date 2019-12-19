BJP wants to make Citizenship Amendment Act a fight
BJP wants to make Citizenship Amendment Act a fightbetween Hindus and Muslims: Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally
PTI PNTSOM SOM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Mamata Banerjee
- Muslims
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Hindus
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
BJP afraid to lose in K'tka by-polls, thinking of doing another 'operation': Dinesh Gundu Rao
Why BJP took 5 years to realise Pawar's experience? Sena
3 TMC MLAs who switched over to BJP in touch with party: TMC
Congress celebrating corruption: BJP after SC's bail to Chidambaram
NCP's demand to quash caste riot cases support of naxalism:BJP