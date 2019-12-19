'CPI(M),Cong carrying out misinformation campaign against CAA'

Accusing the CPI(M) and Congress of carrying out a misinformation campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP in Kerala said on Thursday it would carry out a week-long state-wide awareness campaign to explain that CAA does not affect any Indian citizen, including Muslims. Talking to reporters after the BJP's state-level workshop held here, the party state general secretary M T Ramesh said "jan jagrata sadas programmes" would be organised in 14 district centres and all assembly constituencies in Kerala from December 23 to 31.

BJP would also organise seminars, door-to-door campaigning and meetings of socio-cultural leaders to convince people about the need for the law, enacted by Parliament, to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities,including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis and Sikhs, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he said. Noting that the present legal process of acquiring Indian citizenship by any foreigner of any category through naturalisation (Section 6 of Citizenship Act) or registration (Section 5) was not amended and stays operational, BJP alleged that political parties,including ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress were carrying out misinformation campaign about CAA.

"There has been a misinformation campaign by these parties. The amended Act does not affect any Indian citizen, including Muslim citizens. We will convince the people the truth about the amended Act," Ramesh said. Kerala has been witnessing massive protests ever since Parliament passed the new legislation.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week given his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 that has now become an Act..

