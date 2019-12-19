BJP stages walk-out from Maha Legislative Council Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI)The opposition BJP staged a walk-out from the Maharashtra Legislative Council here on Thursday during minister Subhash Desai's reply to the discussion on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's address. Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar (BJP) demanded "right to reply" when Desai was speaking.

Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar refused to allow him to speak while Desai was speaking. BJP legislators then protested vociferously and walked out.

The development did not go down well with the chairman, who said he would speak to Darekar on this issue on Friday..

