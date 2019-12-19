Left Menu
"Lungi clad infiltrators" unleashed violence in Bengal: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the arson and violence in the state during protests against the new citizenship law were committed by "lungi clad infiltrators" from Bangladesh. Those violent acts were seditious and their perpetrators can only be identified by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Ghosh said while leading a massive rally in support of the amended Citizenship Act here in Paschim Medinipur district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of opposing the NRC and the amended Act, has been saying that she would not allow the two to be implemented in the state. "No Indian has the urge to destroy national properties. Those who have ravaged public properties and wreaked havoc in West Bengal for last few days in support of the chief minister of the state are the enemies of the country. These lungi clad infiltrators can be only identified through the NRC," he asserted.

"Mamata Banerjee has allowed the entire state to burn for four-five days just to ensure that her vote bank remains intact," the BJP leader claimed. None would be robbed of his or her rights by the new citizenship law, Ghosh said alleging that those opposing it are doing so out of their political compulsion.

"There is no logic behind such violence. This is sedition and these people cannot be Indian citizens in any way," he said. Slamming Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, for allegedly instigting people against the central government, the BJP leader said she is frustrated as her dream of becoming the prime minister did not see the light of the day..

