Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Markets sleepy, dollar on hold ahead of U.S. GDP data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 01:20 IST
FOREX-Markets sleepy, dollar on hold ahead of U.S. GDP data
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The dollar was stalled on Thursday a day ahead of the release of U.S. gross domestic product data, little moved by weak factory activity data or President Donald Trump's impeachment. The dollar has been bolstered by strong economic data reported earlier this week that decreased expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its interest-rate-cutting cycle in 2020. Thursday's Philadelphia Fed report that it's business conditions index fell to 0.3 in December from 10.4 in November also failed to dent the dollar.

The dollar index was down 0.03% to 97.375 as traders held off from making major moves before the Commerce Department on Friday reports the final estimate of third-quarter GDP. Against the euro, the dollar was down 0.11% to $1.112. "It's very sleepy," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader, and strategist at Tempus Inc. "Markets are quiet in anticipation of what may come tomorrow when it comes to gross domestic product."

Wednesday night's vote in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress did not affect risk appetite because the majority-Republican Senate is widely expected to acquit the president. The safe-haven Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar, up 0.26% to 109.23 yen.

The dollar was also mostly unmoved by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement on Thursday that the United States and China would sign their Phase One trade pact at the beginning of January. Mnuchin said the pact was completely finished and just undergoing a technical "scrub." Elsewhere, the Bank of England kept interest rates steady, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson's electoral victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy. The pound was 0.51% weaker against the dollar at $1.301, extending its precipitous drop this week after Johnson rekindled the possibility of a British exit from the European Union without a trade agreement.

The pound has fallen 3.72% since Johnson's win on Dec. 13. The Bank of England "didn't seem too dovish but none too positive either. So, they're in the same mode as the Fed where they're just watching carefully to see how things politically are going to work out," said Perez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co., one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary A...

Health News Roundup: Exercise reduces failing risk for older adults; Health Minister, ban on vamping product advertising and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exercise reduces falling risk for older adultsOlder adults who exercise may reduce their risk of falls by more than a third compared to sedentary peers, a research review suggests. Worko...

Trump shows off Democrat defecting to Republican party

Washington, Dec 20 AFP President Donald Trump held a triumphant White House meeting Thursday to show off a Democratic congressman defecting to his Republican party, portraying the switch as proof that his impeachment is a hoax. Representati...

Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday

Two volunteer Australian firefighters died on Thursday night in the battle against blazes around Sydney, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short a vacation to return to the drought-ravaged country. Thousands of firefighters hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019