Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA Khader "directly responsible" for loss of 2 lives:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:53 IST
Cong MLA Khader "directly responsible" for loss of 2 lives:

The BJP has alleged that Mangaluru Congress MLA U T Khader was "directly responsible" for the death of two people in police firing during anti-CAA protests in this coastal town and demanded that a case be registered against him. "U T Khader, Cong MLA who incited people by his extreme threats is directly responsible for loss of 2 lives n Mangaluru police firing today (Thursday).. Should be booked under law," BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santhosh tweeted.

Alleging that the Congress was behind the protest, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said, "it is because of people like Khader such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences". However, Khader denied the charge that he had incited people to indulge in violence.

"There has been widespread opposition against the CAA in north India as a result of which that part of the country is burning. I had concern about the flames of protest spreading to our state and wished that such a situation does not arise in Karnataka," he said on Friday.

The former minister also stated that he had only said that our state should not burn due to protests. "It will be wrong to interpret my statement as Karnataka will burn", he said.

If the state government claims that there is no such situation in the state, why prohibitory order under section 144 has been invoked? Khader asked. Recently, the Congress MLA had claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)".

Two persons were killed and several injured in Mangaluru as protests against the CAA took a violent turn on Thursday. PTI MVG RS ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....

Russia offers Ukraine $3 bln as gas arbitration settlement - source

Russia has offered to pay Ukraine about 3 billion to end a legal row over gas, a source close to talks told Reuters on Friday, in line with the amount proposed in arbitration rulings between Russian Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz. The legal...

CAA protest: Delhi Mahila Cong president, party workers detained

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers who were seen protesting near the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlie...

UPDATE 1-Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat swine fever crooks

One of Chinas biggest animal feed producers said it had used a radio transmitter to combat crooks using drones to drop pork products contaminated with African swine fever on its pig farms, as part of a racket to profit from the health scare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019