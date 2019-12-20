Left Menu
Hazare begins 'maun vrat' for speedy justice in Nirbhaya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:58 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday began 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, seeking speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and in cases of heinous crimes against women. Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, informing him that he would observe 'maun vrat' from December 20 as a "penance".

"I have begun my 'maun vrat' to seek speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and if it is not delivered, I will go on indefinite fast," Hazare said in a press release. "The crimes against women are taking place in several states, including Delhi. People in the country welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case because of the delay in judicial and police process," he said.

The delay in justice is causing people to lose faith in the judiciary, he added. Hazare also sought speedy trials in cases of crimes against women.

Apart from this, Hazare also demanded that judicial accountability bill be passed in the Parliament, vacant posts of judges be filled and the Supreme Court's recommendations for improvement of the police force be implemented..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

