Mamata's UN remarks "irresponsible", says Kishan Reddy

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 15:34 IST
Describing the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC as "irresponsible", Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the international community has nothing to do with the CAA. Maintaining that India gave citizenship to many immigrants earlier also, the Minister of State for Home said the Centre is constantly keeping a watch on the law and order situation in various states and issued advisories twice.

"Earlier also we gave citizenship some people from Pakistan and Bangladesh during the past five and a half years. Muslims were also given. This (CAA) is not against any religion or region.

"Mamata Banerjee is irresponsibly seeking the involvement of the United Nations. This is inviting foreign countries to interfere in our affairs," Reddy told PTI over phone. "I dont know why she is making such irresponsible comments as the chief minister of a state, he added.

Challenging the Modi government to go for a UN- monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday the BJP will have to quit if it fails such a "mass vote". Addressing a rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged the BJP was trying to brand the protests against Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"We have regularly been giving instructions to states. So far we have given advisories twice. Law and order is a state subject. We have asked them (states) to be vigilant and ensure that the law and order is under control," he said when asked about the protestsin some parts of the country.

He said the Northeast which witnessed large scale protests over the CAA is "peaceful" and blamed some individuals and political parties for the unrest in some places..

