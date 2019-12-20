BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP has been imposing one political agenda after another, thinking that Indians are peace-loving and would not protest. The saffron party has no right to talk about nationalism, she said and asked where the BJP was when the country got independence in 1947.

"If you don't take back the black CAA, if you don't reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don't ignore people's voice," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo told a protest rally at Park Circus area, which has a sizeable minority population. "The BJP is imposing one political agenda after another under the impression that Indians are peace-loving...

under the impression that only it will remain in power," Banerjee said adding that "this will not happen." Because of the BJP's "divisive politics", the entire country is in flames - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Tripura, she said and asked, "Who is responsible for such a situation?" PTI PNT SUS NN NN.

