White House hopeful Warren seeks $10.7 trillion Green New Deal

White House contender Elizabeth Warren on Friday unveiled a climate change strategy that would mobilize $10.7 trillion to help the United States achieve carbon-neutral electricity by 2030 and a fully emissions-free electrical supply by 2035.

The plan calls for updated transportation and water infrastructure, new projects such as off-shore wind farms and encouraging state and local governments to implement stronger building codes that rely on clean energy. The public and private investment spurred by Warren's "Green New Deal" would create 10.6 million jobs, she said.

"I mean it when I say that defeating the climate crisis will be a top priority of my administration," Warren wrote in a post on the website Medium. Warren is one of 15 candidates vying for the Democratic Party's nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020. While she remains in the top tier of candidates, she has slid in opinion polls in key early-voting states.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said in an opinion piece for BuzzFeed News this week that if elected, she would take several steps during the first 100 days of her administration to achieve her "Green New Deal". These would include an executive order to roll back pro-fossil fuel actions taken by Trump, re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement from which the United States formally began to withdraw last month and the introduction of legislation in the U.S. Congress to set sector-specific clean energy standards.

Warren is among the presidential hopefuls who have endorsed the "Green New Deal" in Congress, a 10-year decarbonization plan introduced by Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The proposal has been criticized by Trump and other Republicans as radical and expensive. Warren has previously released proposals related to agriculture, tribal lands, oceans and manufacturing that also contain environmental measures. She has said she would ban drilling and mining on federal lands.

After participating in the sixth Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, Warren will campaign over the weekend in Iowa, which hosts the first nominating contest on Feb. 3. Warren will then make her first campaign trip to Oklahoma, where she grew up, for a town hall and meeting with Native American leaders.

She is expected to discuss her proposal to protect tribal lands, and seek to subdue any lingering controversy over her claim of Native American ancestry for which she has since apologized after a DNA test revealed it was several generations back.

