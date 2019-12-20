MP Assembly adjourned sine die on Fri

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after transacting listed business amid din, though the winter session was originally scheduled to end on Monday. Earlier , the opposition BJP raised the issue of senior MP IAS officer Gauri Singh opting for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

The BJP claimed Singh was not getting along well with the government on her transfer to MP Academy of Administration from the Panchayat and Rural Development department following pressure from vested interests. The opposition and the treasury benches traded charges over her VRS, and BJP members also trooped into the Well of the House.

Speaker NP Prajapati tried to placate the opposition saying their concern had come in the record of the Assembly proceeding, and asked them to return to their seats. Instead, the BJP members walked out of the House for a while, and the chair took up listed business and adjourned the session sine die.

Later talking to reporters in the Assembly premises, leader of the opposition (LoP) Gopal Bhargava and former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said several questions raised by the opposition went unanswered. They alleged that MP IAS association president Singh opted for VRS after she was transferred for not signing files of some fishy purchases.

The two leaders said the BJP will take to the streets against the state government. MP Ministers PC Sharma and Jitu Patwari said the BJP created din in the House instead of raising public issues.

The ministers blamed the Centre for the urea crisis in MP, and claimed, despite shortage, the state government was making all efforts to provide urea to the farmers for sowing. In another development outside the House, BJP members did not take part in a function organised at the Assembly auditorium to release a postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary..

