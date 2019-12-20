Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Amendment Act discriminatory, NRC will hit poor: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused BJP-led government of "brute repression" against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation was "discriminatory" and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:31 IST
Citizenship Amendment Act discriminatory, NRC will hit poor: Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused BJP-led government of "brute repression" against students, youth and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the legislation was "discriminatory" and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. "The Indian National Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across the country," she said in a video message.

Gandhi said the if National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the poor and vulnerable will have to stand in queues like at the time of demonetisation and prove their citizenship. "The Citizenship Amendment Act is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like at the time of 'notebandi' (demonetisation), they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship," she said.

Gandhi said the people's apprehensions were real and legitimate and the struggle against the legislation was "just.""The Congress assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution," said she. The Congress chief accused the BJP-led government of pursuing "divisive, anti-people" policies.

"There have been spontaneous protests in the universities, IITs, IIMs and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government," said Gandhi. She said the people have a right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns in a democracy.

"Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy," she said. Gandhi condemned actions of the government and expressed "its solidarity with the students and citizens of India in their just struggle". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand: Last phase polling peaceful, 71.69 pc turnout

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully on Friday and an estimated 71.69 per cent of the 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise, Election Commission officials said here. For...

Andhra Pradesh: Expert panel suggests 3 capital cities, division of state into four zones

The Experts Committee has recommended to Andhra Pradesh government to decentralise development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive, and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on envi...

Curfew relaxed for 16 hours on Saturday in Dibrugarh: Assam Govt

The state government on Friday said that curfew will be relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district. Sharing details of the announcement, Assam government said, Curfew relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10...

New govt order mandates nationals of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan to take prior permission for mountaineering

Mountaineers from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will need to take prior permission from the Central government for climbing mountain peaks in India, according to a new order. According to the Foreigners Amendment Order, 2019 n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019