Trump says had 'very good talk' with Xi on trade deal

Washington, Dec 20 (AFP) US President Donald Trump said Friday he'd had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the countries' huge trade war.

Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal. However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" deal will actually be signed.

"Formal signing being arranged," he said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.