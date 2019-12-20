Left Menu
Exit polls predict hung assembly in Jharkhand

  PTI
  Ranchi
  Updated: 20-12-2019 22:24 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:24 IST
Most exit polls telecast by news channels soon after voting ended for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand elections on Friday indicated a hung assembly. Results for the elections to the 81-member state assembly will be announced on December 23.

The ABP/C-Voters has given 35 seats to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). It has given 32 seats to the ruling BJP, five to the AJSU Party and three to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

Aaj Tak has given the BJP between 22 and 32 seats, and the JMM-led opppsition between 38 and 50 seats. It has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.

Jharkhand/Bihar Hindi news channel, News-XI, has given the BJP between 30 and 35 seats. It has given the JMM between 17 and 22 seats, the Congress between nine and 12, the AJSU Party between eight and 12 seats, and the JVM-P between four and six seats. Others have been given between eight and 10 seats by the channel.

In the present assembly, the BJP has 43 members, JMM 19, Congress eight, AJSU Party three, JVM(P) two, CPI(ML) Liberation one, MCC one and others two. Two MLAs Geeta Koda (Independent) and AJSU Party's Chandra Prakash Choudhary resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha. The five-phase election was held between November 30 and December 20.

