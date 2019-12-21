PM Modi greets Andhra CM on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished for a long and healthy life for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 47th birthday.
The YSR Congress Party leader was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.
"Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.
