Guj BJP to hold events to remove 'misconceptions' about CAA

In order to remove the "misconceptions" from people's minds about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Gujarat BJP plans to organise a number of programmes in the state, including door-to-door campaigns, meetings and 'Run for CAA'. The party said it will hold these programmes for a fornight starting December 29.

Senior BJP leaders held a meeting in Gandhinagar on Sunday to discuss the CAA and the contours of the programmes to be held across Gujarat to raise awareness about the new citizenship law. "In order to remove the misconceptions from the minds of people regarding the CAA, which has caused wide-spread protests across different parts of the country, the BJP plans to get in touch with three crore families across the country," the party said in a statement.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said, "The state unit of the party will hold public awareness programmes between December 29 and January 12. As part of it, door-to-door distribution of pamphlets will be carried out and public meetings will be held." The party will organise meetings of intellectuals at district levels till December 30 in order to explain the Act to them, he said. "The BJP will also get in touch with educationists, students, actors and organise a 'Run for CAA' and conferences for women till January 12," he added.

The meeting was attended by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior leaders. During the meeting, the party also passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their "strong political will power" over the CAA.

At the meeting, Rupani praised the Modi government for taking "one decision after another in the interest of the country" and accused the opposition Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the Act. Large-scale protests are being held in various parts of the country against the CAA, which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India till December 31, 2014.

