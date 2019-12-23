People want to get rid of BJP in Jharkhand: Congress' Pranav Jha

As the initial trends emerge from the counting of votes for the 81 Jharkhand assembly seats, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha on Monday said that the people of the state wanted to get rid of the BJP-led government. "There were several issues including Adivasis' issues and land being snatched away from them. People wanted to get rid of this government and find a new one. We can see that in the initial trends," Jha told ANI.

He also indicated that the Congress party is willing to forge an alliance to keep the BJP out of power in Jharkhand. "Our leadership is in touch with other parties, they have been in touch for some time now. If required, we will all come together and give a strong and credible government in the state," Jha added.

As per the latest data by Election Commission of India (ECI), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on 25 seats while the Congress party is leading on 13 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 27 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.