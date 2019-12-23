Sisodia takes a dig at BJP over Jharkhand assembly polls results

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday took a dig at BJP after the trends of results of Jharkhand Assembly elections showed that JMM-Congress-RJD alliance was poised for victory. "People of Jharkhand have given the mandate. People have also ordered that President of India should not be disturbed early in the morning at 5 am to form the government. Also, the Governor should not discretely carry out the task of administering an oath," Sisodia said in a tweet.

He was referring to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administering oath of office to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister early in the morning on November 23 after President's Rule was revoked in the state. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Fadnavis subsequently resigned due to lack of majority. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which were in talks to form a non-BJP government, had slammed the Governor's move. The three parties later formed the government.

BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra assembly polls in alliance and won a majority but the two parties split over power sharing. The BJP, which has been in power in Jharkhand for the past five years, has said that it accepts the mandate of people of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.