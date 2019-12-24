Congress enjoys everything when in power, creates riots once they lose: BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress saying the party enjoys everything when it is in power and creates riots once it loses. "When they are in power, Congress enjoys everything and once they lose, they create riots. Their own former minister and law minister UT Khadar was behind whatever happened in a peaceful place like Mangalore," he said while talking to ANI.

"One day after his statement, such an incident happened in Mangalore. Stones were thrown in Mangalore on police by rioters in Kashmir style," he said accusing Congress of "directly supporting such elements to protest against government" while referring to the protests that took place in Mangalore over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Congress leader termed it a pre-planned protest by Congress.

Two people were killed in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in Mangalore. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

