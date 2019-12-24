Left Menu
'Beating dissenter, trolling Amruta instances of intolerance'

The opposition BJP on Tuesday sought to project the assault on a Mumbai man over a social media post criticising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and trolling of Amruta Fadnavis for her tweets against the Sena chief as "intolerance" towards Hindus, and sought intervention of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Criticising the government, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar wondered whether the "freedom of expression" exists for Hindus in Maharashtra, which is ruled by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

"We sought governor Koshyari's intervention into the matter wherein workers of a ruling party tonsured the head of a youth in Mumbai. Is there no freedom of expression left for Hindus, as the youth comes from the same community?" he asked while speaking to reporters. Shelar said while rallies are being organised supporting and opposing the new citizenship law and NRC, a young man is getting beaten up and his head shaved by workers of a ruling party.

He was referring to the incident wherein some men, suspected to be associated with the ruling Sena, assaulted a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head for posting a 'derogatory' message on social media against CM Thackeray. Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, also invited wrath of the Sena for her December 22 tweet stating that "one cannot be a 'Thackeray' just by putting Thackeray after his name".

Hitting back, Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said Thackeray was living up to his name, but Amruta Fadnavis, a professional banker, was missing the point. A Sena corporator had equated Amruta Fadnavis with Anandibai, infamous in Maharashtra's history for plotting the death of her 17-year-old nephew Peshwa Narayanrao. Her husband Raghunathrao was next in line for the throne at the time of Narayanrao's death.

Amruta Fadnavis on Tuesday posted a video which shows several women raising slogans against her and hitting her photograph with a footwear. Some persons in the clip can also be seen holding a saffron flag in their hands, hinting at their association with the Sena.

In a fresh attack on Thackeray on Tuesday, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted: "You don't lead people by hitting people over head, that's assault - not leadership @OfficeofUT." She stated: "Dikhao chappal, feko paththar, ye to shauk hain purana aapaka, hum to wo shaks hai ki dhoop me bhi nikhar aayenge!" (Which can be loosely translated as 'she would endure all odds and defy intimidation'). Referring to these incidents, Shelar wondered how could Sharad Pawar, whose NCP is a ruling constituent in the Sena-led government, not see such "intolerance" in the state.

"Will Hindus in this state get a chance to voice their views?" he asked. Earlier in the day, Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray asked his party workers to exercise restrain in dealing with trolls following the tonsuring incident.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday met with the victim, a VHP activist, of the attack by suspected Sena workers, at his residence in Antop Hill area along with local BJP MLA captain R Tamil Selvan. "We will provide all the necessary support to you and take care of you. We will follow up the matter with local police to take action against the attackers," he said..

