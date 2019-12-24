Former Trump campaign staffer sues over pregnancy discrimination
A staff member of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign is suing the campaign for pregnancy discrimination, alleging she was stripped of job responsibilities after being impregnated by her supervisor. In court papers filed on Monday in New York, Arlene Delgado said she learned she was pregnant in mid-November 2016, around the time Trump won the presidential election. Delgado was a senior official for outreach to the Hispanic community.
After letting the campaign know of her pregnancy, she immediately stopped receiving work emails and was excluded from projects on which she had been working, Delgado alleged in her lawsuit. Delgado said her career suffered after she was passed upon White House jobs following Trump's inauguration. She "also suffered future pecuniary losses, emotional pain (and) humiliation," according to her lawsuit.
Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, declined to comment on the allegations.
