Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: Cong to meet Goa Governor
The Congress on Tuesday said it would meet Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik over fresh developments on the Mahadayi river issue. Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday wrote to the Karnataka government clarifying that environment clearance was not required for Kalsa Bhanduri project on Mahadayi river.
Goa and Karnataka have a dispute over sharing the river's water. In a press statement, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said a party delegation would meet the governor, though he did not specify a date.
"The letter from Prakash Javadekar makes it clear that he gives more importance to a junior minister in Karnataka than writing a letter in response to a memorandum submitted by Goa CM Pramod Sawant," he said. "It's another betrayal of people of Goa by minister Javadekar, BJP and NDA, who chose the eve of Christmas to give a special gift to Goa," he said.
He said the CM must give a point-by-point rebuttal to Javadekar's letter, adding that the BJP and NDA can longer be trusted by Goans. Chodankar accused Sawant of "selling Goa to Karnataka" by surrendering before the BJP's central leadership.
