HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:30 PM

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-12-2019 17:31 IST
Following are the top stories at 5:30 pm

NATION

DEL23 UP-LD PM PM slams those who damaged public property in UP during anti-CAA protests

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.

DEL16 PM-2NDLD WATER PM launches Atal Jal Yojana aimed at improving groundwater level

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged farmers to opt for less water intensive crops and irrigation methods that will help conserve water, as he launched the Atal Jal Yojana, aimed at improving groundwater level in seven states.

DEL22 VAJPAYEE-LD TRIBUTES Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

DEL12 VAJPAYEE-LD TUNNEL Strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass named after Vajpayee

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday named the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a tribute to him on his 95th birth anniversary.

DEL18 CBI-LD EXPRESSWAY CBI takes over probe into Yamuna Expressway scam, books ex-CEO P C Gupta and 20 others

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) land scam case and named former CEO P C Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

BOM4 MH-UDDHAV-LOAN WAIVER Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state.

BOM6 MP-CITIZENSHIP-NATH Nath leads anti-CAA march, says Congress wanted NPR sans NRC

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party Congress also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), but without the NRC as he vowed not to implement the "anti-constitutional" Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

BOM3 MH-SACHIN-SECURITY

Tendulkar's security downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's security cover has been downgraded, while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray upgraded to 'Z' category, an official said on Wednesday.

MDS4 KA-CITIZENSHIP-DETENTION

First detention centre in Karnataka to house illegal immigrants Bengaluru: Amid nation-wide protests over the controversial citizenship law, the first detention centre in Karnataka, reportedly meant to lodge illegal immigrants and migrants overstaying in the country, has been opened in Sondekoppa village near here.

MDS7 KA-CITIZENSHIP-EXGRATIA

Karna govt withdraws ex-gratia to kin of Mangaluru police firing victims Bengaluru: The exgratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each announced by the Karnataka government to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru has been withdrawn, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

CAL2 BH-LD DALAI LAMA

We will fight Chinas power of the gun with the power of truth: Dalai Lama Gaya (Bihar): The Dalai Lama on Wednesday vowed that Tibetan Buddhists will continue to fight with "the power of truth" the communist regime in China which, according to him, thrived on the "power of the gun".

FOREIGN

FES12 US-CITIZENSHIP-RALLIES

Indian-Americans hold rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US Washington: A large number of Indian-Americans have come out in support of the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, holding rallies in several US cities to "dispel misinformation and myths" surrounding the contentious law, the organisers of the demonstrations have said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 YEAR-CHINA

Modi-Xi bonhomie, key factor of stability for Sino-India ties in turbulent 2019 Beijing: Buoyed by the bonhomie generated by the two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, India-China relations managed to maintain a "sound momentum" in 2019, notwithstanding the serious differences over issues like Kashmir and the UN designation of a terror group leader based in Pakistan. By K J M Varma

FGN9 PAK-SAUDI-MINISTER

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pak to addresses concerns after PM Imran's Malaysia summit pull-out Islamabad: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will pay a one-day visit to Pakistan on Thursday in what appears to be a damage control exercise by Riyadh to address the growing criticism against it in Islamabad triggered after Prime Minister Imran Khan pulled out of the key Kuala Lumpur summit, a media report said on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain AD

