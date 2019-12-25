Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family denounces 'misuse' of content from Ghatak's films for promotional video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 17:59 IST
Family denounces 'misuse' of content from Ghatak's films for promotional video

Family members of auteur Ritwik Ghatak have issued a statement alleging that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, has "misappropriated" content from his films for its promotional video in support of the contentious citizenship law and "discriminatory" NRC. The saffron party, however, argued that Ghatak's films cannot be the "property" of a single-family and just one dialogue had been used in the campaign video to serve a "greater cause".

The statement, undersigned by 24 family members of the mercurial filmmaker who died in 1976, said, "We, the family members of Ritwik Ghatak, strongly condemn the attempt by BJP's youth wing to use contents of his films for supporting a discriminatory act like Citizenship (Amendment) Act." "Ghatak, a believer in humanism and secular ideals, had always highlighted the plight of refugees and marginalized people who had been displaced due to social and political turbulence," the statement said. Among the signatories are actor Parambrata Chatterjee and economist Maitreesh Ghatak.

"This act of using any content from his films - which does not fit into the context - to support a law which seeks re-establishment of identity, talks about the possibility of taking away citizenship of a particular minority community is deemed unacceptable. It violates the values and principles espoused by Ghatak," the statement added. Refuting the allegations, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said just one dialogue was used from Ghatak's classic 'Meghe Dhaka Tara' in the promotional video.

"One family cannot be the custodian of a filmmaker like Ghatak, whose work appeals to a vast section of people. We have every right to use dialogue from his film," Bhattacharya said.

Insisting that the video, where the dialogue has been apparently used, was yet to be released in public domain, Bhattacharya said, "The protest, engineered by a section of intellectuals, has political undercurrent." Unlike claims made by some, Ghatak was not a Leftist throughout his life, he asserted. "Ritwik Ghatak, (singer) Debabrata Biswas, (thespian) Utpal Dutt - all three personalities had differences with the communist camp in the state and came out of its fold at one point of time," the BJP leader stated.

Ghatak, primarily remembered for his conscientious depiction of social reality, Partition, and feminism in his films, was honored with Padma Shri by the government in 1970. Notable among his repertoire is 'Ajantrik', 'Meghe Dhaka Tara', 'Komol Gandhar', 'Subarnarekha', 'Jukti, Takko Ar Gappo'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NPR will serve as database for NRC, furnish wrong names and addresses: Arundhati Roy

Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register NPR will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses. Addressing a protest gathering ...

New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the oc...

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019