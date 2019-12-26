Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP removed from ground realities: AAP on Shah's comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:19 IST
BJP removed from ground realities: AAP on Shah's comments

The AAP on Wednesday accused the BJP of being removed from the ground realities in Delhi and having become an epitome of "negative politics". AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha made the assertion shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event of the Delhi Development Authority, said the AAP dispensation has obstructed Centre's schemes and urged people to choose a government in next election that will ensure peace in Delhi.

"Kejriwal has not implemented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects," said Shah earlier on Thursday. Chadha hit back at the home minister's remark, saying to claim that AAP has done no development work in the last five years is a "classic example" of how removed the BJP is from ground realities in Delhi and how it has become an epitome of "negative politics".

"Not only are they unable to see the development work which is making global headlines on its merit, they have not understood the pulse of the people either which is overwhelmingly in favour of Arvind Kejriwal due to Delhi's transformation under his able administration," he said. "Schemes of Aam Aadmi Party's government are meticulously planned, thought through and implemented with clinical precision unlike overnight demonetisation disaster or hasty GST implementation. The AAP has consistently been rolling out positive schemes at this pace," he added.

"The BJP-led central government is turning out to be indecisive, self-contradictory, ineffective and a total disaster. Instead of taking credit, any sane person would rather disassociate himself/herself with anything that has BJP written over it," said Chadha The AAP spokesperson further said it is clearly evident that the BJP is completely rattled as "they mentally prepare themselves for a repeat of the 2015 Vidhan Sabha election humiliation".

"Most importantly, they are very agitated because they have lost all support from the people who are now supporting Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal with all their heart," he added. PTI UZM RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in 6 western UP districts

Internet services were suspended in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure amid protests against the contentious citizenship law, officials said. The services have been suspended in Meerut,...

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed assures strong biz bond

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki is on an official working visit to Ethiopia. This is his second trip to Ethiopia after the two neighbours ended their decades old enmity last year.Little progress to carry forward bonhomie between Et...

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019