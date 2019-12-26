Anti CAA protest : Youth Congress send copies of Preamble to BJP leaders

As a mark of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday sent copies of the Preamble of the Constitution to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders across the country. According to a press release, the IYC also sent copies of Preamble to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

IYC Delhi President, Srinivas said: "On one hand the BJP leaders proclaim themselves as the protectors of the Constitution, but on the other hand, their policies and actions are aimed at destroying even the basic fabrics of the Constitution" The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

