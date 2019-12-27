Puducherry CM hits out at BJP over CAA, says they have power like a 'beast'
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to get the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Parliament as they have power like a "beast".
"Since they (BJP) have power like a beast they decided to pass the amendment in the parliament," Narayanasamy said at an anti-CAA rally in Puducherry.
Protests erupted across several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
