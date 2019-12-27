Left Menu
Development News Edition

On its foundation day, Congress to hold flag marches to spread message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'

The Congress on Friday announced that the party will hold flag marches throughout the country on its foundation day, to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:58 IST
On its foundation day, Congress to hold flag marches to spread message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'
Congress logo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday announced that the party will hold flag marches throughout the country on its foundation day, to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'. The party will also hoist its flag at AICC headquarters on its foundation day, at 9:30 am on December 28.

"We will also read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, with other senior leaders participating in their respective states," said KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, in a statement. While commenting on the uproar over the issue of NRC/CAA, Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in "characteristic doublespeak" and said that the government is now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through National Population Register (NPR).

He also claimed that the protestors were attacked by police indiscriminately and there were "cases of deaths due to police firing at many places". "The CAA proposes to flout the guarantees of Article 14, in contravention of the Constitution of India," he added.

He further said that "the government has put itself in a bind on these issues with the Prime Minister and Home Minister making contradictory statements on different occasions." "Congress party will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

With Uighur comic, Japanese manga artist aims to highlight everday 'suffering'

A Japanese artist whose manga comics about a Uighur woman went viral wants to use the simple power of her work to raise awareness of the daily suffering endured by the Chinese mostly Muslim minority, she told Reuters. With What Has Happened...

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet. Freedom of speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing press...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 20 of the Premier League on Dec. 28-29 games at 1500 GMT unless stated Saturday, Dec. 28Brighton Hove Albion v Bournemouth 1230 Brighton have not beaten their south coast rivals in four Pr...

Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbuls Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNN Turk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkeys largest city.There we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019