Protests, violence over CAA political, communal conspiracy: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav termed the countrywide protests over the amended Citizenship Act and the ensuing violence a "political, communal conspiracy" on Friday and blamed the Congress for it. He lashed out at the opposition party for raking up the National Population Register (NPR) issue and said it was the "baby of the UPA".

"It (violence over CAA-NPR) is a political, communal conspiracy. We condemn the opposition and communal forces for it," the national general secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told reporters here. He alleged that the current situation in the country was due to a "misinformation campaign" by opposition parties and certain communal forces.

"The Congress party is involved in the promotion of violence in the country," Madhav said. Criticising opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for targeting police, he said the grand old party should fight the BJP politically, instead of targeting the wings of the government, especially the police.

Taking on the Congress on the NPR issue, Madhav said, "The NPR is the baby of the (Congress-led) UPA. It was first initiated when the UPA was in power. The first card was issued by the UPA government." He said the NPR was a routine exercise undertaken by the government.

