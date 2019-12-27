RSS, BJP trying to destroy democratic structure: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Friday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to destroy the "democratic structure" of the country in the name of religion. Karat was speaking at the 12th national conference of the All India Democratic Women's Association here.

"BJP-RSS people are destroying the democratic structure of India. They are attacking (democracy) in the name of NRC (National Register of Citizens) and Citizenship Amendment Act," she said. "This government wants to change the basic structure of democracy in the name of religion," Karat said.

Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that for RSS all 130 crore Indians are Hindu, Karat said he should "read the Constitution first". "Go through its basic structure, which is binding on 130 crore citizens of India," she added.

She also alleged that BJP workers were attacking her party's workers in Tripura. Talking about women empowerment, Karat alleged that Hindutva ideology promotes violence, especially that against women.

BJP leaders have supported their party colleagues who are accused in rape cases instead of backing the rape victims, Karat said. She also said that BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani should do something to increase women's representation in state Assemblies and Parliament.

Actor Swara Bhaskar, who was also present at the event, said, "Since 2012 (when the Delhi gangrape incident took place), nothing has changed, people's mentality is same." Many politicians have won elections by exploiting issues such as so-called `Love Jihad', Bhaskar noted. After the recent gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, some "social media experts" tried to give it religious colour by pointing out that one of the accused was Muslim and tried to gain political benefit, the actor said.

