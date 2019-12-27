Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS, BJP trying to destroy democratic structure: Brinda Karat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:56 IST
RSS, BJP trying to destroy democratic structure: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Friday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to destroy the "democratic structure" of the country in the name of religion. Karat was speaking at the 12th national conference of the All India Democratic Women's Association here.

"BJP-RSS people are destroying the democratic structure of India. They are attacking (democracy) in the name of NRC (National Register of Citizens) and Citizenship Amendment Act," she said. "This government wants to change the basic structure of democracy in the name of religion," Karat said.

Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that for RSS all 130 crore Indians are Hindu, Karat said he should "read the Constitution first". "Go through its basic structure, which is binding on 130 crore citizens of India," she added.

She also alleged that BJP workers were attacking her party's workers in Tripura. Talking about women empowerment, Karat alleged that Hindutva ideology promotes violence, especially that against women.

BJP leaders have supported their party colleagues who are accused in rape cases instead of backing the rape victims, Karat said. She also said that BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani should do something to increase women's representation in state Assemblies and Parliament.

Actor Swara Bhaskar, who was also present at the event, said, "Since 2012 (when the Delhi gangrape incident took place), nothing has changed, people's mentality is same." Many politicians have won elections by exploiting issues such as so-called `Love Jihad', Bhaskar noted. After the recent gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, some "social media experts" tried to give it religious colour by pointing out that one of the accused was Muslim and tried to gain political benefit, the actor said.

PTI ZA KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...

Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019