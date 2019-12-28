Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul slams govt over NPR, NRC; says it is 'DeMo no. 2', will be more disastrous

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 13:12 IST
Rahul slams govt over NPR, NRC; says it is 'DeMo no. 2', will be more disastrous

Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described these exercises as "notebandi no. 2" and said they will be more disastrous than the demonetisation in November, 2016. The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

"This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation," he said, hitting out at the government over the issues of the amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC. "His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people," he said.

Gandhi has previously accused the government of working for a select few "crony capitalists". On the BJP calling him a "liar", Gandhi again attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country.

"You would have seen my tweet. You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he is saying there are no detention centres in India and you would have seen the video of the detention centre. You can decide who is lying," he told reporters. On Thursday, Gandhi had attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that "RSS's prime minister lies to Bharat Mata".

Taking to Twitter, he had also attached a video clip in which Modi accused the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. "RSS's prime minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandh hadi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'jhoot jhoot jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

Likening the NPR and the NRC to demonetisation, Gandhi on Friday had said in Chhattisgarh that these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016. "Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonetisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves fo...

Yechury flays Army Chief's comments on "domestic politics"

Taking strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawats comments on domestic politics, senior CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed fo...

Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day

The Delhi Congress led by its president Subhash Chopra on Saturday took out a peace march from the party office on DDU Marg to mark the 135th foundation day of the party.The Congress leaders and workers first marched to Ambedkar Stadium whe...

No Headline

At present we are fighting ideology that we fought against during freedom struggle Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019