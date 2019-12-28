Left Menu
Will implement 'good suggestions' from BJP's 'charge sheet' in next 5 years: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party will go through the "aarop patra" (charge sheet) released by the BJP against his government and implement the "good suggestions" given in it in the next five years. The Delhi BJP on Saturday released an "aarop patra" against the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said one should keep his critics close to himself, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das -- 'nindak niyare rakhiye'. "We will go through the 'aarop patra' of the BJP and whatever good suggestions have been given in it we will implement it in the next five years. We want everyone to review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work," he said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held early next year in Delhi. The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.

