Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Cong criticises BJD for supporting BJP policies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:29 IST
Odisha Cong criticises BJD for supporting BJP policies

The Congress on Saturday criticised the BJD in Odisha for supporting BJP's policies and blamed the ruling party for adopting double standards on the Citizenship Amendment Act and other issues. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, speaking at the party's 134th foundation day programme here, said BJD is supporting the BJP in its bid to distort the Constitution.

The regional party headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has openly supported the CAA, he said. "While BJD MPs are supporting all the policies of BJP in the Parliament, the regional party is claiming to be fighting against the saffron party in Odisha," he said.

"Is it not double standard by BJD? The BJP has been attempting to distort Indian Constitution and BJD is supporting the saffron party's policies," the OPCC president said. Other Congress leaders speaking at the programme accused Patnaik of double standards for supporting the BJP in Delhi and opposing the party in Odisha.

The OPCC president said, "The values of the Constitution are in danger these days. Our priority is to save our constitutional values and we will fight for it." "We will not let the BJP's plans to succeed in making India a Hindu Rashtra. People of Odisha will also reject the polarization politics of BJP," Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray said. The Odisha Congress leaders along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Rudra Raju and AICC spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh took out a 'Bharat Bachho, Sambidhan Bachho' rally from the party's state headquarters.

The AICC spokesman blamed the NDA government for price rise of essential commodities, decline in growth rate and rise in unemployment in the country. "It is faulty economic policies of the Modi government for which the people are suffering. The cooking gas which was only Rs 416 during the UPA government in 2014 has now increased to Rs 740. Similarly, the price of pulses, sugar, edible oil, tea, potato, onion have also increased manifold," the Congress leader pointed out.

He said the rate of unemployment is now highest in 45 years, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people to provide at least 2 crore jobs every year. Singh also sought to know how much black money has returned to India.

"The Prime Minister has put the people in trouble by implementing demonetization to check black money. Has he been successful in checking black money?" the Congress leader asked. The Congress leader also said his party will continue to oppose the Centre's NRC, NPR and CAA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding truck runs over lawyer, injures motorist in Nagpur

A lawyer riding a motorcycle was crushed to death and another man on a scooter was seriously injured by a speeding truck in Chikhali Chowk area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said. Anand Vasudeo Shinde 42, a legal a...

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...

Oppn vitiated atmosphere by misleading people on CAA: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya on Saturday accused opposition parties of vitiating atmosphere in the state by misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said the Opposition, particularly the Congress and the S...

We are becoming like Pakistan: Nemade on citizenship act row

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was becoming like Pakistan. He was speaking to reporters here after receivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019