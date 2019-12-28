Left Menu
Cong slams UP govt over 'manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi, demands President's rule

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-12-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:51 IST
Cong slams UP govt over 'manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi, demands President's rule

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state which it alleged was "functioning like a banana republic". Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said Priyanka Gandhi was acting as a responsible leader without disturbing peace.

The Congress leader "didn't violate Section 144 but even then she was manhandled by police", Dev said, alleging "there is complete goonda raj and there should be President's Rule in the state". The alleged incident occurred when Priyanka Gandhi was heading to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

The Congress general secretary claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18. "Let me state it categorically, the Uttar Pradesh police physically manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Police officers pushed her around her neck in a manner that she fell down. I want to ask Ajay Bisht Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh what type of government does he think he is running the state," Dev said.

Wondering if this was a 'government of the people and for the people' in Uttar Pradesh, Dev said, "it is Ajay Bisht's goonda raj going on in Uttar Pradesh." "Like any other responsible political leader in the country, she felt it was her duty to meet the families of those who were brutally treated and terrorised by the Uttar Pradesh police," Dev said.

Priyanka was on her way to meet former IPS officer Darapuri's family, Dev said, claiming that she was suddenly stopped by the state police who obstructed her car in a manner that could have turned into an accident. "The Uttar Pradesh has unfolded mayhem over the last few days against those who have been protesting against this unconstitutional law. The state is functioning like a banana republic. All civil liberties are violated. The Congress party stands with all protesting against this unconstitutional law," Dev said.

Dev further said such incidents cannot deter Priyanka and she will continue visiting the state without violating any law.

