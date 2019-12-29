Putin thanks Trump for tip to thwart terrorist acts in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent "acts of terrorism" in Russia, the Kremlin said.

It said the information was passed on via special services. No other details were provided.

Kremlin said that both leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.