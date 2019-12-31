Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says Iran "orchestrating" attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:41 IST
Trump says Iran "orchestrating" attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday that Iran was "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and will be held responsible for it.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified", he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

Hong Kongs protest movement is supported by 59 of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, with more than a third of respondents saying they had attended an anti-government ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, cornChinas agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genet...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crimeFederal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at t...

UPDATE 3-Festive cheer in short supply as Hong Kong activists stage New Year protests

Hong Kong protesters made long human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Years Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020, while police were out in force across the city to quell any unrest.Authorities ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019