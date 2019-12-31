Maha: Cong MLA's supporters attack party office in Pune

Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte on Tuesday attacked the party office here to protest against his non-inclusion in the state ministry. CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his month-old ministry, inducting 36 ministers and taking its total strength to 43.

Police said Thopte's supporters attacked Congress Bhawan, the party's office in Pune, ransacking it. They shouted slogans against the party leadership for not giving ministerial berth to Thopte, son of former minister Anantrao Thopte.

Party sources said anger has spread among supporters of political families from the Congress after their leaders were not picked for cabinet berths in the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress. Former chief minister Sushilkumar Shindes daughter and three-time Solapur MLA Praniti, Sangram Thopte from Bhor and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan were among those not included in the ministry expansion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

