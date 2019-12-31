Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:24 IST
BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

The BJP may announce its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls in the first week of January, party sources said on Tuesday. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to corner the BJP over the leadership issues in its Delhi unit questioning it over its Delhi CM face.

The Assembly polls for 70 seats in Delhi are expected to be soon announced by the Election Commission. "Our top leadership has made up mind to declare a party leader as Chief Ministerial face for the Assembly elections in Delhi. The decision is likely to be made public in first week of January," said a senior BJP leader.

The names of senior Delhi BJP leaders including party's city unit president Manoj Tiwari, former Union minister Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, among others, have been doing the rounds as possible candidates for the post of chief minister, if the party wins the Assembly polls. Last month, Delhi BJP's co-incharge for Assembly polls and Union minister Hardeep Puri had said the party will contest elections under the leadership of Tiwari and ensure that he becomes the chief minister. Puri, however, quickly withdrew his statement.

The top BJP leadership has so far remained silent over the question of its chief ministerial face for the Delhi polls. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that his party will better its performance by winning more than 67 seats it grabbed in 2015 Assembly elections.

The BJP lost power in Delhi in 1998. It suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of AAP and managed to win just three seats in previous Assembly elections in Delhi in 2015. The saffron party is trying to come back to power in Delhi after over two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. has no plan to evacuate embassy in Baghdad, more forces being sent to compound

The United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound by protesters and militia fighters enraged by American air strikes, U.S officials s...

MP: Six of family dead in elevator crash at farmhouse in Mhow

Six members of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday evening when an elevator collapsed at a farmhouse near Mhow town, 25 km from Indore, the police said. The deceased were identified as Puneet Agrawal 53, his daughter Palak ...

Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing a policy of revenge against people of the region by deciding ...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019