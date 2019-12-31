Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protesters carry political demands into 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:17 IST
Hong Kong protesters carry political demands into 2020

Hong Kong, Dec 31 (AFP) Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city on Tuesday, as they carried their months-long movement and its demands into 2020 with midnight countdown rallies and a massive march planned for New Year's Day. The financial hub has been battered by more than six months of unrest that has seen peaceful marches attended by millions, as well as violent confrontations in which police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets -- and protesters responding with flurries of petrol bombs.

As the final day of the year drew to a close, police used water cannon to disperse small crowds of protesters gathering in the city's Mong Kok district, while in nearby Prince Edward neighbourhood officers arrested several protesters staging a candlelight vigil. Earlier, thousands of people linked arms in human chains that stretched for miles along busy shopping streets and through local neighbourhoods.

They chanted slogans, sang "Glory to Hong Kong" -- a symbolic protest anthem -- and held up posters calling for people to fight for democracy in 2020. "Thanks to 2019, which tore off the ugly masks of the police and the government and let the people see the truth," said protester Kris, a medic who joined Tuesday's protest.

"The movement is kind of like at its bottleneck now. Hopefully a huge turnout at tomorrow's march could bring back people's passion," he added. In late November, the city's pro-democracy camp scored a landslide victory in a municipal-level vote widely seen as a referendum on the Beijing-backed government's handling of political unrest.

The protest movement has since become quieter but sporadic clashes have persisted. In a New Year's video message broadcast on state media, Chinese president Xi Jinping said Hong Kong's recent upheaval was concerning and that the "people of our motherland" expected stability in the restive city.

But protesters have vowed to continue their effort to push for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability. On Tuesday night, demonstrators also swarmed major shopping malls, which have become regular protest venues in an effort to cause economic disruption.

Further public rallies were planned at midnight across the city, including on both sides of Victoria Harbour and at nightlife hotspot Lan Kwai Fong. The city's traditional New Year Eve's bumper fireworks display has been cancelled due to safety concerns, but a light show and smaller-scale fireworks will take place instead.

"2019 is a remarkable and special year for every single Hongkonger," 25-year-old teacher Sam told AFP as he celebrated New Year's Eve with his family at the harbourfront. "People's demands are loud and clear, but the government is not listening. In 2020, I really hope it will be a better year for all Hong Kong people."

The Civil Human Rights Front, the chief organiser of the city's record-breaking marches, will kick off the new year with a huge demonstration on Wednesday, urging the government to respond to the five demands of the pro-democracy movement -- which include an independent inquiry into the police, amnesty for arrestees and fully free elections. Police have arrested nearly 6,500 people since June -- nearly a third aged under 20.

"The youngsters have sacrificed a lot for justice... 2019 is a wake-up call," a 63-year-old retiree, who gave his surname as Shiu, told AFP. "People will be more determined in the new year. People know that the future of Hong Kong depends on whether we can achieve the five demands."

The demonstrations were initially sparked by a now-abandoned bill to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland, but have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's control -- the biggest crisis since the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. has no plan to evacuate embassy in Baghdad, more forces being sent to compound

The United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound by protesters and militia fighters enraged by American air strikes, U.S officials s...

MP: Six of family dead in elevator crash at farmhouse in Mhow

Six members of a family were killed and another injured on Tuesday evening when an elevator collapsed at a farmhouse near Mhow town, 25 km from Indore, the police said. The deceased were identified as Puneet Agrawal 53, his daughter Palak ...

Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing a policy of revenge against people of the region by deciding ...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019