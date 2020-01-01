Left Menu
Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J-K people: BJP

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 01-01-2020 20:19 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 19:29 IST
Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J-K people: BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said the Union government would take every necessary step to safeguard the interests of local residents. It also slammed the Congress for being the "party of conspirators playing into the hands of foreign powers to divide the country".

"Whatever steps the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had taken with regard to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are for the betterment of local residents," J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here. He, however, avoided a direct answer to whether the BJP government was planning to grant domicile certificates to residents of J-K and Ladakh for the protection of their land and government jobs.

"The government will not hesitate in taking any step which it feels is for the betterment of local residents and in the national interest," he replied. Lashing out at the Congress, Raina said, "They are playing politics over dead bodies and are hand in glove with foreign powers to divide the country. The party is also making attempts to mislead the public in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over various steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of people."

The BJP leader said PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already assured people of the two UTs that the Union government will not lag behind in ensuring development. The BJP leader accused the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP of looting people and said "it will take some time to set the house in order".

He also welcomed the abolition of toll posts, including the one at Lakhanpur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. He said the decision achieved the goal of "one nation, one tax" under the GST regime introduced by the Centre in 2017.

Referring to concerns raised by industrialists, Raina said the Modi government was committed to the welfare of industries. "We will strengthen the industrial sector of J-K and this is our commitment," he said, adding that the local party unit will raise the issue of a special economic package and incentives for the revival of sick industries.

