Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRS, Oppn parties gear up for municipal polls in T'gana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:55 IST
TRS, Oppn parties gear up for municipal polls in T'gana

The ruling TRS and opposition parties including the Congress and BJP in Telangana have begun preparations for the municipal polls scheduled to be held this month-end. Having secured massive victories in the rural local body polls in June last year by sweeping all 32 Zilla Parishad chief posts, the TRS is eyeing to repeat its performance in the municipal elections scheduled be held on January 22.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would preside over a broad-based meeting of the party on January 4, party sources said on Thursday. TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and members of state executive and others have been invited for the event.

Congress is the main rival of TRS in the state and not BJP, TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister had said. While TRS is aiming at continuing its dominance on the state politics by winning the municipal elections, the opposition Congress is hoping to revive itself in the state.

After a shock defeat in 2018 Assembly elections, Congress salvaged the situation by winning three seats in the Lok Sabha polls. However, it suffered a jolt when 12 MLAs left the party and merged with the TRS last year.

As part of preparations for the municipal polls, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday appointed district-wise coordinators and also PCC observers for 10 corporations. The coordinators and observers would hold meetings with party leaders and activists.

Having pulled off surprise gains in the Lok Sabha polls, winning four seats, BJP is hoping for a decent performance in the urban local body elections. The ruling TRS is having sleepless nights over the growth of BJP, state BJP president K Laxman claimed on Thursday.

Asked about the strategy of BJP for the coming municipal elections, Laxman, who was speaking at a Meet the Press event, said his party would highlight the alleged failures of the TRS government, how it misused the funds given by Modi government to local bodies under the 14th Finance Commission. BJP would contest all the seats and wards and on its own in the municipal elections, he said.

The TRS, Congress and Communists are marching ahead to implement the agenda of AIMIM, he claimed. In an informal interaction with reporters, BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the contest in municipal polls would be between the allies of AIMIM and the BJP.

Those who win on behalf of Congress and other parties would later join the ruling party (TRS), he said in an obvious reference to Congress MLAs merging with the TRS last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested in Spain was posing as UN women's rep

Madrid, Jan 2 AFP Police in Spain arrested Thursday a woman who posed as the president of the Spanish branch of the United Nations agency on women, soliciting funds and deceiving several major media outlets. Officers detained the Spanish na...

Austria coalition sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Vienna, Jan 2 AFP Austria will aim to be carbon neutral by 2040 under plans laid out Thursday by the countrys first coalition uniting conservatives and the Greens. Peoples Party OeVP leader Sebastian Kurz said that his party would have 10 m...

Hours after TMC's Bhatpara civic body victory, HC sets aside

The Trinamool Congress trust vote triumph in the Bhatpara Municipality on Thursday was shortlived, as Calcutta High Court set aside the no-confidence motion, observing that it has been illegally convened. It was brought against the BJP cha...

Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020