Manoj Tiwari dares Kejriwal to stop unauthorised colonies' registry process

In an intensifying battle over unauthorised colonies in the run up to the Assembly polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dared AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop the registry process in unauthorised colonies. Kejriwal has no right to continue on the constitutional post held by him as he has "created hinderance" in conferring property ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, Tiwari alleged.

"If BJP (government) is conferring ownership rights to the people then why is Kejriwal disturbed," Tiwari said accusing the AAP government of "misleading" people over the issue. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies, a move that comes ahead of the elections.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had recently asked the residents of unauthorised colonies not to trust the BJP-led central government unless they get registry papers of their houses in their hands. Kejriwal hit out at Puri through a tweet saying "Do not make fake registry."

"First you (Puri) said you will regularise these colonies. Now, you are saying you will not regularise colonies. How can it then be possible to do permanent registry in these colonies," he said. "How can registry of houses be done on agriculture land? Do not make fake registry. Don't trap people for votes. Tomorrow, you will start sealing their houses," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Till now, around 57,000 people have registered themselves with a portal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official said. Tiwari also attacked Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia, accusing him of practising "dirty" politics on the issue of unauthorised colonies.

"I challenge Chief Minister Kejriwal and his ministers to stop the registration process if they can," he said. The AAP government did not do anything in the interest of the people but now that the Central Government is helping them in improving their living conditions, Kejriwal and his party is trying to "mislead" the people, Tiwari alleged.

