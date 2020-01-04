Left Menu
Talks with central leadership on cabinet expansion in a week: Yediyurappa

Talks with central leadership on cabinet expansion in a week: Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he will visit New Delhi in a week's time to discuss with the BJP high command about the much-awaited expansion of his cabinet. Senior BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa, have indicated the cabinetexpansionmay take place sometime after the 'Sankranti' festival (mid-Janaury).

In four to six days- I will be going to Delhi, to discuss- one on ministry expansion and also to discuss with (union) ministers of the concerned departments regarding certain grants for the state and get them released, Yediyurappa told reporters in Hassan. With Yediyurappa making it clear that 11 of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the December 5 bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, lobbying has been on within the party for the remaining ministerial berths.

Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the cabinet that has sanctioned strength is 34. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to come to Delhi and discuss with central Ministers on certain issues concerning the state when he raised the matter during the latter's visit to the state.

It is my duty to bring issues concerning the state to the notice of the Prime Minister, I have done it. He has asked me to come to Delhi and discuss with Ministers of the concerned departments, and he will also speak to them, Yediyurappa said.

